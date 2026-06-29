The Ultimate Throwback Party: Dwayne Gretzky Live at the Center

For 15 years, Dwayne Gretzky has been North America’s greatest party band — built entirely on the strength of their live show. With a repertoire of over 800 songs spanning the classic rock and pop hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s, they perform these beloved anthems with a precision and passion not seen since the original artists in their prime. Their momentum reached new heights in 2025: headlining Budweiser Stage in Toronto to 7,000 roaring fans, and launching the viral YouTube series Dwayne’s World, which has introduced them to music lovers across the globe. Now they bring their electrifying show to the Washington Center. Whether you lived through these songs the first time or discovered them later, this is a night you won’t forget.