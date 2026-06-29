The Taj Mahal Quartet - November 19-29

Supported by KNKX. Taj Mahal is a towering musical figure - a legend who transcended the blues not by leaving them behind, but by revealing their vast and magnificent scope to the world. Measuring the impact of the 84-year-old is nearly impossible, but people try anyway. Grammy wins for TajMo in 2017 (Taj's collaboration with Keb' Mo'), 'Get on Board' with Ry Cooder in 2022, and 'Swingin' Live at the Church in Tulsa' in 2024 brought his tally to five wins and sixteen nominations, underscoring his undiminished relevance more than 50 years after his solo debut.

A recipient of the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award, an inductee into the Blues Hall of Fame, and an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award honoree - among countless other distinctions - Taj's resume is a testament to his influence. Yet accolades are not what drive him. "I just want to be able to make the music that I'm hearing come to me - and that's what I did," Taj says. "When I say, 'I did,' I'm not coming from the ego. The music comes from somewhere. You're just the conduit it comes through. You're there to receive the gift."

Taj Mahal doesn't wait for permission. If a sound intrigues him, he sets out to make it. If origins mystify him, he moves to trace them. If rules get in his way, he unapologetically breaks them. To Taj, convention means nothing, but traditions are holy. He has pushed music and culture forward, all while looking lovingly back.

A brilliant artist with a musicologist's mind, he has pursued and elevated the roots of beloved sounds with boundless devotion and skill. Then, as he traced origins to the American South, the Caribbean, Africa, and elsewhere, he created entirely new sounds, over and over again. As a result, he's not only a god to rock-and-roll icons such as Eric Clapton and the Rolling Stones, but also a hero to ambitious artists toiling in obscurity who are determined to combine sounds that have heretofore been ostracized from one another. No one is as simultaneously traditional and avant-garde.