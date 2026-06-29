The Spinners - December 3-6

The Spinners stand among the most successful and beloved vocal groups in R&B history, with a career that stretches back more than six decades. Known for their smooth harmonies, memorable melodies, and polished stage presence, the group created a catalog of songs that remains a cornerstone of classic soul music.

The Spinners first gained national attention during their time at Motown with the hit single "It's a Shame," produced and co-written by Stevie Wonder. The song reached #14 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a major R&B success, setting the stage for the group's rise in the decade that followed.

Their greatest commercial success came during the 1970s when the lineup of Henry Fambrough, Billy Henderson, Pervis Jackson, Bobbie Smith, and Philippe Wynne teamed with producer Thom Bell. Together they helped define the sophisticated Philadelphia soul sound and produced a remarkable run of hit records. Songs such as "I'll Be Around," "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love," "Then Came You," and "The Rubberband Man" became staples of radio and helped establish The Spinners as one of the era's most consistent hitmakers.

Over the years, the group has received six GRAMMY nominations, earned 18 Gold and Platinum albums, sold millions of records worldwide, and been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2023, their impact on popular music was formally recognized with induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Today, The Spinners continue to bring their legendary sound to audiences everywhere. Current members Jessie Peck, Ronnie Moss, Curtis "CJ" Jefferson, and Keith Patterson proudly carry forward the tradition of tight harmonies, classic songs, and an energetic live show that has made The Spinners a lasting force in American music.

