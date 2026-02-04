The SisterFriend Gathering, presented by Peace Works United, is a two‑hour pop‑up women’s intensive designed to spark connection, courage, and truth‑telling across cultures. This intentional meetup calls in Black, Latina, Asian, Indigenous, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern/North African, white, and Multiracial women to step in together and make the effort to truly know one another. Featuring GooGoo Atkins in an intimate conversation and a signed copy of her new book, the gathering blends guided networking, women‑owned businesses, music, and joyful cross‑cultural sisterhood. “We heal when we come close,” says host Peace Queen, Melannie Denise Cunningham. “This space helps women build real relationships on purpose.”