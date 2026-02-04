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  • Special Event
  • Community Conversation
  • Cultural celebration

The SisterFriend Gathering

  • Special Event
  • Community Conversation
  • Cultural celebration

The SisterFriend Gathering

The SisterFriend Gathering, presented by Peace Works United, is a two‑hour pop‑up women’s intensive designed to spark connection, courage, and truth‑telling across cultures. This intentional meetup calls in Black, Latina, Asian, Indigenous, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern/North African, white, and Multiracial women to step in together and make the effort to truly know one another. Featuring GooGoo Atkins in an intimate conversation and a signed copy of her new book, the gathering blends guided networking, women‑owned businesses, music, and joyful cross‑cultural sisterhood. “We heal when we come close,” says host Peace Queen, Melannie Denise Cunningham. “This space helps women build real relationships on purpose.”

STINK Meat & Cheese / El Tufo Wine Bar
$65
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace Works United
2536829264
info.peaceworksunited@gmail.com
Peace Works United
STINK Meat & Cheese / El Tufo Wine Bar
909 A Street, Suite 110
Tacoma, Washington 98402
https://www.stinktacoma.com/