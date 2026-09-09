- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Folk
The Roots with Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Folk
The Roots with Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby
Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby present The Roots Project: a journey through American music, storytelling, and shared cultural memory. Hailed as “a brilliant collision of cultures,” the ensemble weaves together folk, blues, gospel, and soul with Indigenous musical traditions to create a sound that is at once timeless and urgently contemporary. In this stripped-down songwriter format, the evening unfolds with an intimate, conversational energy.
Field Arts & Events Hall
$44-$220
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Field Arts and Events
3604774679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org
Field Arts & Events Hall
201 W Front StreetPort Angeles, Washington 98362
(360) 477-4679
boxoffice@fieldhallevents.org