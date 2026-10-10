The Roadhouse 3rd Birthday Celebration 🎶

Celebrate three years of music, culture, and community at The Roadhouse at Angle Lake Station on Sunday, October 18!

Join us for a special birthday celebration featuring six hours of free, all-ages live music, dance, karaoke, and community fun from 2–8 p.m.

The Roadhouse is a unique South King County performance space that brings people together through music and celebrates the many cultures of our region. With local artists, live performances, and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s a place where music connects people and everyone is invited to be part of the experience.

Come celebrate three years of live music, local talent, and community at this special anniversary event!

**When:** Sunday, October 18, 2026, from 2–8 p.m.

**Where:** The Roadhouse at Angle Lake Station, 19955 28th Ave S, SeaTac, WA 98188

**Admission:** Free

**All ages welcome!**

