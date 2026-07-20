The Night Shift: After-Hours Art and Music Series

This summer and fall, Seattleites are invited to rediscover Pike Place Market after dark. Beginning Friday, July 24, and continuing the fourth Friday of every month through October, Pike Place Market will debut The Night Shift, a free monthly evening series celebrating local art, music, food, and creativity after the daytime shoppers have gone home.

The Night Shift transforms Pike Place Market into an after-hours cultural hub where visitors can wander through open galleries, discover handmade goods, and enjoy food, drinks, and a beer garden, while experiencing live performances under the famous Public Market Clock & Sign.

Throughout the evening, The Rabbit Box will present live performances on the main stage alongside interactive art experiences and pop-up activations across the Market. Guests will have opportunities to connect directly with artists, musicians, makers, and small business owners while experiencing the creativity and community of Pike Place Market.

As part of the Downtown Seattle Art Walk, visitors can also continue their evening by exploring neighboring galleries throughout downtown.

The Night Shift is presented in partnership with the Seattle Office of Economic Development and The Rabbit Box, and as part of the Downtown Seattle Art Walk.