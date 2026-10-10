The Museum of Flight presents Museum of Fright

It's Halloween fun for the whole family! Across the Museum galleries, you’ll find Halloween-themed games and activities to spark imagination, innovation, and get you into the Halloween spirit. This year’s frightful extravaganza will feature live music from the 8-Bit Brass Band, arts-and-crafts and face-painting, a photo booth, giant coloring sheets, the Seattle Universal Math Museum, Bats Northwest, a Planetarium show, and a mad science show. Costumes are encouraged! All activities are FREE with Museum membership and included with general admission.

Special Offer: FREE admission for visitors 17 and under in costume.