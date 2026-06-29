The Last Dive: Portland Premiere

Join us at Cinema 21 for a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience: the Portland premiere of THE LAST DIVE, an award-winning documentary from Oregon-based, Emmy-winning director Cody Sheehy and writer-producer Mark Monroe of the Oscar-winning films The Cove, Icarus, and the box office hit Fantastic Fungi.

TRAILER.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I54YmqxL2Q8

Terry Kennedy's life was transformed by a friendship with Willy, a 22-foot manta ray who'd slap his wings against Kennedy's sailboat to signal their next dive. Now in his 80s, Kennedy journeys to a remote island in search of Willy and the chance to say goodbye.

More than a film, this super event includes a special audience healing experience, the premiere of the film, and a top-notch panel featuring director Cody Sheehy and more expert guests.

Portland, take a deep dive with us and walk out with new possibilities for any stage of your life.

Post-screening Q&A with director Cody Sheehy and special guests. Presented by Portland-based distributor Area 23a, Random Good, and Rhumbline Media.