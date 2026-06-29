The Golberg Variations by Clayton Lee

In The Goldberg Variations, Canadian performance artist Clayton Lee freely references and entangles queer diasporic sexuality and aesthetics with classical music (Johann Sebastian Bach) and professional wrestling (Bill Goldberg). Using deadpan humor, generosity, and a low-vibrating mischievousness to facilitate and indulge the “what-ifs” of the live encounter, Clayton guides the audience through his sexual history while conjuring and perhaps manifesting new fantasies at the exact same time. The Goldberg Variations is an unhinged and reckless deep dive into power dynamics, sexual desire, Domination/submission, heartbreak, vulnerability, tenderness, and the tensions that exist within.