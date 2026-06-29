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  • Theatre: Dance
  • Theater & Dance: All

The Golberg Variations by Clayton Lee

  • Theatre: Dance
  • Theater & Dance: All

The Golberg Variations by Clayton Lee

In The Goldberg Variations, Canadian performance artist Clayton Lee freely references and entangles queer diasporic sexuality and aesthetics with classical music (Johann Sebastian Bach) and professional wrestling (Bill Goldberg). Using deadpan humor, generosity, and a low-vibrating mischievousness to facilitate and indulge the “what-ifs” of the live encounter, Clayton guides the audience through his sexual history while conjuring and perhaps manifesting new fantasies at the exact same time. The Goldberg Variations is an unhinged and reckless deep dive into power dynamics, sexual desire, Domination/submission, heartbreak, vulnerability, tenderness, and the tensions that exist within.

On the Boards
$24.50-$44.50
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

On the Boards
2062179886
communications@ontheboards.org
https://ontheboards.org/

Artist Group Info

Clayton Lee
On the Boards
100 W Roy St
Seattle, Washington 98119
2062179886
communications@ontheboards.org
https://ontheboards.org/