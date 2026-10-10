Sip and explore a delicious selection of boutique wine, craft ciders, premium spirits, and more with this twist on a traditional wine walk everyone can enjoy.

Tasting tickets unlock a flavor-filled adventure through local businesses, each hosting a unique winery, cidery, distillery, or other exciting tasting experiences.

Discover a new favorite along the way? Purchase a product to take home tax-free! Cheers to great flavors, new discoveries, and a fun night out in Downtown Kent! Wear a costume if you dare.

Join us at Sweet Themes Bakery on October 24, 2026 at 5pm to begin the Downtown Pour!

VENDORS: Big Block Brewing, Black Ring Spirts, Contrivance Wine & Mead Co., Elk Heights Distillery, Lost River Winery, Mr. B’s Meadery, TruthTeller Winery, Vibe Cellars, 40 Acres Blending Co., and more!

LIVE MUSIC: The New Triumph (@Back 40 Outfitters) skillfully blends Latin and African rhythms in an energetic, dance-inducing mix of Funk, Afro-Latin, and Jazz music mix.

Judd Wasserman (@Maggie’s on Meeker) Judd’s style has been described as indie-folk, bluesy, and country. He has been compared to Nick Drake, Elliott Smith, Jim Croce, and Cat Stevens.

Erin McNamee (@Moore Than Rocks) describes her music as a blend of Folk, Americana, classic Rock & Country and covers a wide variety of music from the 70’s to contemporary.

Tickets include 10 tastings, disposable glass, wrist band and program guide including a map of all the stops, music and other features along the way - Rain or shine event

Shops and restaurants will be open to the public. Wine tasting requires a ticket and 21+ age verification.

