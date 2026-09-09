The Detention Lottery

Come check out an immersive theater experience on Saturday, Oct. 3 - 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30) here at our very own First United Methodist Church of Olympia (1224 Legion Way SE).

This 60-minute one-act immersive theater experience takes you into the detention courtroom to see how justice is served in your name. After the play, practicing immigration attorneys will share information. Local immigrant-serving groups will be available so you can learn how you can help.

All funds raised will go to Mi Chiantla, which provides educational and cultural programs to youth, and Vecinos Unidos — a volunteer-run group that provides concrete help to people in our community affected by detention, deportation, or the fear of it.

