Formed in the subway systems of Oakland, retro-soul outfit The California Honeydrops are an electrifying group that defy convention at every turn. They’ve become a mainstay at festivals including Byron Bay Bluesfest in Australia, Outside Lands, Monterey Jazz, Lightning In A Bottle, and have toured with B.B. King, Dr. John, Bonnie Raitt, Buddy Guy, and Allen Toussaint. The California Honeydrops navigate through a vast repertoire of original songs and timeless classics every night. But what truly sets them apart is their unwavering commitment to the art of improvisation — a skill so finely honed that they have completely abandoned the use of set lists and no two shows are ever the same.