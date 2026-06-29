Tell Me More: An Intergenerational Conversation Group for Women and Femme Identifying People - $15 or $90

Women and female-identifying people across generations are invited to gather for thoughtful conversations about feminism, work, relationships, education, friendship, sexism, and more. Participants explore how different waves of feminism have shaped women's experiences, what has changed over time, and what challenges remain. Those new to these conversations or those who have lived through decades of social change share perspectives, learn from one another, and build connections. Participants can join solo or with a partner. This series is great for multigenerational pairs and groups.

Register for a single date ($15) or for the entire series ($90).

Series Dates:

Sep 21 @ 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Sep 28 @ 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Oct 5 @ 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Oct 12 @ 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Oct 19 @ 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Oct 26 @ 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Facilitated by SilverKite® Intergenerational Programs Manager, Mckenzie Wilson

Registration required by September 14. Full refunds are available if cancelled 8 or more days before the workshop start date. If cancelled 7 days or fewer before the workshop you will be reimbursed 90% with a 10% administrative fee. Cancellations after the series begins will not be refunded.