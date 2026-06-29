TEDx Issaquah 2026 – Ideas Change Everything

WHAT IS TEDx?

In the spirit of discovering and spreading ideas, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience.

Our event is called TEDxIssaquah, where x = independently organized TED event. At our TEDxIssaquah event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in our community.

THE 2026 THEME

Roots & Rise – click here to save your seat!

Every visible thing has an invisible half.

The things that last are built slowly, and mostly out of sight. Old-growth forests. Strong communities. Ideas that hold up for decades. We see the rise. We rarely see the roots: the quiet years and the hidden systems that held everything up long enough to grow.

Roots remind us that meaningful things can’t be rushed. Rise is what those roots make possible. The growth. The reach. The ideas we build together.

TEDxIssaquah 2026 is a day for both. What’s underground and what reaches up. What takes time and what finally arrives. What we inherit and what we choose to build.

A SMALL ROOM. A LONG DAY. A WIDER WORLD AFTER.

Find your people.

TEDxIssaquah gathers a small, intentional community of thinkers, builders, and curious neighbors for one day each year. The room is intimate by design — and the people inside it leave with something most events can’t promise: a circle that lasts longer than the applause.