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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

Take Shape

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Community Events

Take Shape

Four Whatcom County artists explore the relationship between materials, imagination, and storytelling through sculpture, painting, printmaking, ceramics, fiber and mixed media. Take Shape celebrates the creative process; the transformation of raw materials and personal inspiration into objects that hold memory, meaning, and connection.

Opening Reception Friday, August 7, 6:00 - 9:00 PM
Show runs August 7–29, Weds-Sat 11:00AM - 4:00 PM

Allied Arts of Whatcom County
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Allied Arts of Whatcom County gallery
360-676-8548
info@alliedarts.org
http://www.alliedarts.org
Allied Arts of Whatcom County
1213 Cornwall Ave
Bellingham, Washington 98225
3606768548
http://www.alliedarts.org