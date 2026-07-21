Four Whatcom County artists explore the relationship between materials, imagination, and storytelling through sculpture, painting, printmaking, ceramics, fiber and mixed media. Take Shape celebrates the creative process; the transformation of raw materials and personal inspiration into objects that hold memory, meaning, and connection.

Opening Reception Friday, August 7, 6:00 - 9:00 PM

Show runs August 7–29, Weds-Sat 11:00AM - 4:00 PM

