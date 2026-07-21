- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Take Shape
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Community Events
Take Shape
Four Whatcom County artists explore the relationship between materials, imagination, and storytelling through sculpture, painting, printmaking, ceramics, fiber and mixed media. Take Shape celebrates the creative process; the transformation of raw materials and personal inspiration into objects that hold memory, meaning, and connection.
Opening Reception Friday, August 7, 6:00 - 9:00 PM
Show runs August 7–29, Weds-Sat 11:00AM - 4:00 PM
Allied Arts of Whatcom County
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Allied Arts of Whatcom County gallery
360-676-8548
info@alliedarts.org
Allied Arts of Whatcom County
1213 Cornwall AveBellingham, Washington 98225
3606768548