Tacoma Uke Fest

Into ukuleles? Just want to hang out and jam? Maybe you want to hear some fantastic, fun, live music? We have you covered!

Come to Uke Fest at our Tacoma location on Saturday, October 3rd!

Tentative schedule:

9:30 - 11 a.m.: Uke & Jam

Break / Raffle Tickets

11:30 a.m.: String Demo Breakout

12:30 p.m.: Uke Basics / Fabulous Four Chords + Uke & Jam

2:00 p.m.: Del Rey

3:00 p.m.: Raffle Results & 80s Play

4:00 - 4:45 p.m.: The Flea Circus

Where: Ted Brown Music Tacoma

When: Saturday, October 3rd. 9:30 am - 4:45 PM