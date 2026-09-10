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Tacoma Uke Fest

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Live Music: Folk
  • Live Music: All

Tacoma Uke Fest

Into ukuleles? Just want to hang out and jam? Maybe you want to hear some fantastic, fun, live music? We have you covered! 
Come to Uke Fest at our Tacoma location on Saturday, October 3rd!

Tentative schedule:

9:30 - 11 a.m.: Uke & Jam
Break / Raffle Tickets
11:30 a.m.: String Demo Breakout
12:30 p.m.: Uke Basics / Fabulous Four Chords + Uke & Jam
2:00 p.m.: Del Rey
3:00 p.m.: Raffle Results & 80s Play
4:00 - 4:45 p.m.: The Flea Circus
Where: Ted Brown Music Tacoma
When: Saturday, October 3rd. 9:30 am - 4:45 PM

Ted Brown Music Tacoma
09:30 AM - 04:45 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com
https://tedbrownmusic.com/events