- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: Folk,
- Live Music: All
Tacoma Uke Fest
- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: Folk,
- Live Music: All
Tacoma Uke Fest
Into ukuleles? Just want to hang out and jam? Maybe you want to hear some fantastic, fun, live music? We have you covered!
Come to Uke Fest at our Tacoma location on Saturday, October 3rd!
Tentative schedule:
9:30 - 11 a.m.: Uke & Jam
Break / Raffle Tickets
11:30 a.m.: String Demo Breakout
12:30 p.m.: Uke Basics / Fabulous Four Chords + Uke & Jam
2:00 p.m.: Del Rey
3:00 p.m.: Raffle Results & 80s Play
4:00 - 4:45 p.m.: The Flea Circus
Where: Ted Brown Music Tacoma
When: Saturday, October 3rd. 9:30 am - 4:45 PM
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
09:30 AM - 04:45 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ted Brown Music
8005628938
ted@tedbrownmusic.com
Ted Brown Music Tacoma
6228 Tacoma Mall BlvdTacoma, Washington 98409
(800) 562-8938
marketing@tedbrownmusic.com