- Literary,
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events
Tacoma Reads: Daisy Hernández in conversation with Mayor Ibsen (October 2026)
- Literary,
- Community Conversation,
- Community Events
Tacoma Reads: Daisy Hernández in conversation with Mayor Ibsen (October 2026)
Tacoma Reads is a longstanding partnership between the City of Tacoma’s Mayor’s Office and Tacoma Public Library, with wide community support and collaboration. Tacoma Reads invites Tacomans to explore contemporary literature in community by reading, attending programs, and engaging in discussion.
Time: Doors at 5:30 p.m., program from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Location: William W. Philip Hall at the University of Washington Tacoma
Featured Book: Citizenship: Notes on an American Myth by Daisy Hernández
Special Guest: Mayor Ibsen in conversation with the author
Register today!
UW Tacoma
https://www.tacomalibrary.org/tacomareads/
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Tacoma Public Library