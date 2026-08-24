Tacoma Reads: Daisy Hernández in conversation with Mayor Ibsen (October 2026)

Tacoma Reads is a longstanding partnership between the City of Tacoma’s Mayor’s Office and Tacoma Public Library, with wide community support and collaboration. Tacoma Reads invites Tacomans to explore contemporary literature in community by reading, attending programs, and engaging in discussion.

Time: Doors at 5:30 p.m., program from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: William W. Philip Hall at the University of Washington Tacoma

Featured Book: Citizenship: Notes on an American Myth by Daisy Hernández

Special Guest: Mayor Ibsen in conversation with the author

Register today!