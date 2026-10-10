Tacoma Arts Live presents Boo Five Three Beer Festival 2026

Tacoma’s Longest-Running Beer Fest Returns This October!

Get ready for a hauntingly good pour! Boo Five Three is back at the iconic Tacoma Armory for another year of brews, bites, and Halloween surprises. As Tacoma’s longest-running beer festival, we’re bringing together the region’s best craft beer, delicious eats, and festive competition under one roof.

What to Expect:

Local Brews on the Parade Floor: Sip your way through an incredible lineup of local Washington breweries filling the historic Armory parade floor.

Food Truck Alley: Step outside to refuel with delicious bites from local food trucks parked right out front.

Brewery Booth Decorating Contest: Watch your favorite breweries battle it out for ultimate Halloween bragging rights with over-the-top booth decorations.

Attendee Costume Contest: Bring your A-game! Show up in your best Halloween costume for a chance to win prizes throughout the event.

