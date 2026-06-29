T-Bone Walker and Magic Sam Tribute Show

PNW blues guitar legends the "T Boy" Tom Boyle and "Stoop Down" Tim Sherman have put together a knock-out show along with one of the greatest, Mr. Chris Stevens --a tribute to blues guitar giants T-Bone Walker and Magic Sam.

Joining these guitarists is grammy-nominated blues vocalist, songwriter and harmonica giant Mark DuFresne, the legendary bassist and Guru of the blues scene Mark Dalton as well as the astounding Conrad Ormsby on drums.

Saturday September 12th @ the award-winning Salmon Bay Eagles in Ballard, 8 pm. Open to all. 5216 20th NW Seattle WA 98103