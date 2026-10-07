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  • Live Music: Classical

Symphony Tacoma Presents: Fanfare for our Nation on October 17

  • Live Music: Classical

Symphony Tacoma Presents: Fanfare for our Nation on October 17

Fanfare for Our Nation - Celebrating America's 250th

Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 pm Pantages Theater

Maurice Cohn, conductor
Terrence Wilson, piano

Price: Dances in the Canebrakes
Copland: Appalachian Spring
Price: Piano Concerto (In One Movement)
Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

Pantages Theater
https://symphonytacoma.org/event/fanfare-for-our-nation/
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Symphony Tacoma
253.272.7264
info@symphonytacoma.org
https://symphonytacoma.org/
Pantages Theater
901 Broadway
Tacoma, Washington 98402
(253) 591-5890