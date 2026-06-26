- Live Music: Jazz,
- Dance: Other
Swing It Wednesday - Live Music & Swing Dancing
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Dance: Other
Swing It Wednesday - Live Music & Swing Dancing
Swing It Wednesday
Always LIVE Music featuring outstanding local artists. Different band every week!
*Huge 3900 Square Foot Dance Floor
*Air Conditioning
*Free Parking
18+ Only. ID Required
South Park Hall
18
Every week through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 08:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Wednesday: 08:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Event Supported By
Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
Artist Group Info
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale Stseattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com