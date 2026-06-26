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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Dance: Other

Swing It Wednesday - Live Music & Swing Dancing

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Dance: Other

Swing It Wednesday - Live Music & Swing Dancing

Swing It Wednesday
Always LIVE Music featuring outstanding local artists. Different band every week!

*Huge 3900 Square Foot Dance Floor

*Air Conditioning

*Free Parking

18+ Only. ID Required

South Park Hall
18
Every week through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 08:15 PM - 10:15 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
https://www.swingitseattle.com

Artist Group Info

info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale St
seattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
www.SwingItSeattle.com