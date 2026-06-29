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Swing It Saturday - Roaring 20s Party with Alex Guilbert's Stampede Stompers

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Dance: Other
  • Live Music: Jazz

Swing It Saturday - Roaring 20s Party with Alex Guilbert's Stampede Stompers

7:00 Special Beginner Dance Lesson - 1920s Partner Charleston
7:30-10:00 Live Music & Dance

Join us as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of South Park Hall. This Roaring 20s themed party will feature live swing music + select tunes published in 1926! Festive attire encouraged but not required.

South Park Hall
25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
https://www.swingitseattle.com

Artist Group Info

mark kihara
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale St
seattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
www.SwingItSeattle.com