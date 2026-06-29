- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: Jazz
Swing It Saturday - Roaring 20s Party with Alex Guilbert's Stampede Stompers
- Classes/Workshops,
- Dance: Other,
- Live Music: Jazz
Swing It Saturday - Roaring 20s Party with Alex Guilbert's Stampede Stompers
7:00 Special Beginner Dance Lesson - 1920s Partner Charleston
7:30-10:00 Live Music & Dance
Join us as we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of South Park Hall. This Roaring 20s themed party will feature live swing music + select tunes published in 1926! Festive attire encouraged but not required.
South Park Hall
25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
Artist Group Info
mark kihara
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale Stseattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com