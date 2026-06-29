- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Dance: Other
Swing It Saturday - Benny Goodman Celebration with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays
- Classes/Workshops,
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Dance: Other
Swing It Saturday - Benny Goodman Celebration with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays
11/14 Benny Goodman Celebration
South Park Hall 1253 S Cloverdale St, Seattle, WA 98108
Join us for a special night featuring music from Benny Goodman. Jennie & Alex’s Gamma Rays will recreate some of the greatest swing tunes from his small group sessions. Don’t miss this special night of live music & dance.
South Park Hall
25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
Artist Group Info
mark kihara
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale Stseattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com