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  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Dance: Other

Swing It Saturday - Benny Goodman Celebration with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Dance: Other

Swing It Saturday - Benny Goodman Celebration with Jennie & Alex's Gamma Rays

11/14 Benny Goodman Celebration

South Park Hall 1253 S Cloverdale St, Seattle, WA 98108

Join us for a special night featuring music from Benny Goodman. Jennie & Alex’s Gamma Rays will recreate some of the greatest swing tunes from his small group sessions. Don’t miss this special night of live music & dance.

South Park Hall
25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Swing It Seattle
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
https://www.swingitseattle.com

Artist Group Info

mark kihara
info@swingitseattle.com
South Park Hall
1253 S Cloverdale St
seattle, Washington 98108
2069093365
info@swingitseattle.com
www.SwingItSeattle.com