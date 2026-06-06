- Live Music: Jazz
Susan Pascal Trio at Cellar Cat, Kingston
- Live Music: Jazz
Susan Pascal Trio at Cellar Cat, Kingston
Cellar Cat presents Earshot Jazz Hall of Famer vibraphonist Susan Pascal with Northwest jazz icons Bill Anschell, piano and Osama Afifi, bass. The group returns to Kingston's booming wine nexus, Cellar Cat: walk on the Edmonds ferry to the Kingston terminal where the club is a stroll away!
Cellar Cat
$25 advance
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Event Supported By
Cellar Cat
360-979-7925
meow@cellarcat.com
Artist Group Info
Susan Pascal
Cellar Cat
11253 State highway 104 NEKingston, Washington 98346
360-979-7925
meow@cellarcat.com