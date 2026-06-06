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  • Live Music: Jazz

Susan Pascal Trio at Cellar Cat, Kingston

  • Live Music: Jazz

Susan Pascal Trio at Cellar Cat, Kingston

Cellar Cat presents Earshot Jazz Hall of Famer vibraphonist Susan Pascal with Northwest jazz icons Bill Anschell, piano and Osama Afifi, bass. The group returns to Kingston's booming wine nexus, Cellar Cat: walk on the Edmonds ferry to the Kingston terminal where the club is a stroll away!

Cellar Cat
$25 advance
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Cellar Cat
360-979-7925
meow@cellarcat.com
www.cellarcat.com

Artist Group Info

Susan Pascal
http://www.susanpascal.com
Cellar Cat
11253 State highway 104 NE
Kingston, Washington 98346
360-979-7925
meow@cellarcat.com
http://www.cellarcat.com/