- Kids & Family,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Summer Splash! Festival of Fun
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events,
- Fairs & Festivals
Summer Splash! Festival of Fun
Each week brings new adventures during the Summer Splash! Festival of Fun! Our event calendar is filled with exciting activities and special guests that spark creativity, curiosity, and wonder. Enjoy roller-skating parrots, circus performers, inspiring artists, border collie athletes, sand carvers, a 25-foot rock wall, and so much more!
Presented by WSECU
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95 online tickets
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818