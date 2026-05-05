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Summer Splash! Festival of Fun

  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events
  • Fairs & Festivals

Summer Splash! Festival of Fun

Each week brings new adventures during the Summer Splash! Festival of Fun! Our event calendar is filled with exciting activities and special guests that spark creativity, curiosity, and wonder. Enjoy roller-skating parrots, circus performers, inspiring artists, border collie athletes, sand carvers, a 25-foot rock wall, and so much more!

Presented by WSECU

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95 online tickets
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/