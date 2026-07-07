- Live Music: Jazz
Stephanie Porter Band
- Live Music: Jazz
Stephanie Porter Band
Seattle favorite Stephanie Porter plays the North City along with Nate Parker bass, Tony Foster piano and Steve Yusen drums. Please join us for a fun evening of music and mayhem!
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
206-365-4447
northcitybistro@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Stephanie Porter
portersings@comcast.net
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th StreetShoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com