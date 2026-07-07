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  • Live Music: Jazz

Stephanie Porter Band

  • Live Music: Jazz

Stephanie Porter Band

Seattle favorite Stephanie Porter plays the North City along with Nate Parker bass, Tony Foster piano and Steve Yusen drums. Please join us for a fun evening of music and mayhem!

North City Bistro and Wine Shop
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

North City Bistro and Wine Shop
206-365-4447
northcitybistro@yahoo.com
http://northcitybistro.com

Artist Group Info

Stephanie Porter
portersings@comcast.net
stephanieporter.com
North City Bistro and Wine Shop
1520 NE 177th Street
Shoreline, Washington 98155
206-365-4447
NorthCityBistro@yahoo.com
https://northcitybistro.com/