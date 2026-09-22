- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Rock/Pop
Stacy Jones Birthday Bash
- Live Music: Blues,
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Rock/Pop
Stacy Jones Birthday Bash
Stacy Jones Band Birthday Bash! With Mad Bojo & Special Guests
October 23 @ 7:00 pm
Doors 6pm | Show 7pm | 21+
For the 3rd year in a row Stacy has celebrated her birthday with a show at Aurora Borealis. Filled with amazing music from Stacy Jones Band and all her friends. This is one of the coolest blues shows of the year!
Tickets:
• $15 (+ taxes & fees) – General Admission Advanced
• $20 (+ taxes & fees) – Day of Show
Aurora Borealis
15 adv 20 dos
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Washington Blues Society
Artist Group Info
stacy jones band
stacyjonesband@gmail.com