Stacy Jones Birthday Bash

Stacy Jones Band Birthday Bash! With Mad Bojo & Special Guests

October 23 @ 7:00 pm

Doors 6pm | Show 7pm | 21+

For the 3rd year in a row Stacy has celebrated her birthday with a show at Aurora Borealis. Filled with amazing music from Stacy Jones Band and all her friends. This is one of the coolest blues shows of the year!

Tickets:

• $15 (+ taxes & fees) – General Admission Advanced

• $20 (+ taxes & fees) – Day of Show