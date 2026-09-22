Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Blues
  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Stacy Jones Birthday Bash

  • Live Music: Blues
  • Live Music: All
  • Live Music: Rock/Pop

Stacy Jones Birthday Bash

Stacy Jones Band Birthday Bash! With Mad Bojo & Special Guests
October 23 @ 7:00 pm
Doors 6pm | Show 7pm | 21+

For the 3rd year in a row Stacy has celebrated her birthday with a show at Aurora Borealis. Filled with amazing music from Stacy Jones Band and all her friends. This is one of the coolest blues shows of the year!

Tickets:
• $15 (+ taxes & fees) – General Admission Advanced
• $20 (+ taxes & fees) – Day of Show

Aurora Borealis
15 adv 20 dos
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington Blues Society
http://www.wablues.org

Artist Group Info

stacy jones band
stacyjonesband@gmail.com
stacyjonesband.com
Aurora Borealis
16708 Aurora Ave N.
Seattle, 98133
(206) 629-5744
https://borealisonaurora.com/