- Live Music: All
Spokane County Interstate Fair 2026 Concert Series
- Live Music: All
Spokane County Interstate Fair 2026 Concert Series
The Spokane County Interstate Fair is turning up the volume this September with a three-night concert series, set to take the stage at 7 PM each night during the 2026 Fair. The lineup includes Gretchen Wilson and The Band Perry on Sept. 15, Daughtry on Sept. 16 and Nate Smith on Sept. 17.
Spokane County Fair & Expo Center
$45+
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 17, 2026.
Spokane County Fair & Expo Center
404 N Havana StSpokane Valley, Washington 99202