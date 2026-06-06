Special Performance by Bob Antone

Join us for a special evening of music and storytelling on Aug 8th from 6-8pm…celebrating the strange and wonderful history of Gilman (then became Issaquah) since 1892!

Bob Antone performs on a variety of instruments, including musical saw, violin, banjo, guitar, and Irish drum. From giant snakes encountered at Tradition Lake by surveyors in 1864, to sinking cars on Squak Mountain, Bigfoot sightings, UFOs spotted over Costco, and parts of Issaquah, a cursed cabin, to unsolved mysteries and fun local legends, this all-ages presentation has it all!

“Bob Antone and his wife, Laura, have been collecting obscure regional stories from various towns throughout Washington State for many years. They lead historical walking tours of Issaquah, the Snoqualmie Valley, Bellevue, eastern Washington, Seattle, the Olympic Peninsula, and more. Bob is a regional storyteller and traditional musician. Having been recognized by academic institutions, including Washington State Parks, the Seattle Watershed, Harvard University, Snoqualmie Valley Historical Museum, Lewis County Historical Museum, and a variety of professionals in the field, he and his band, “Tinkham Road,” have performed extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest.