Looking for your people? The first-ever South Seattle Club Fair brings together hobby groups, adult sports leagues, social clubs, and emergency preparedness groups from across South Seattle, all in one room. Wander the tables, meet neighbors, and find something new to do this fall, whether that's Aikido, crafting, ham radio, or something you didn't know existed. Free and open to all. Hosted by the Columbia City Neighbors Club with support from the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods. Just steps from Beacon Hill light rail station.