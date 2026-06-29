South Hudson Music Project and KNKX present Piano Starts Here: McCoy Tyner and Alice Coltrane

Through his tenure in the great John Coltrane Quartet, McCoy Tyner revolutionized the harmonic language of Jazz. Alice Coltrane took that revolution to the stratosphere in the next iteration of the Quartet.

Piano Starts Here highlights the work of some of the most prolific and talented composers and pianists to have ever tackled the instrument. Each of the performances brings together Seattle's finest pianists to perform the works of the artist selected for that evening on the Royal Room's Steinway B grand piano. This series is sponsored by KNKX and the South Hudson Music Project.