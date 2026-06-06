- Animal/Nature Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Solar Days
- Animal/Nature Events,
- Kids & Family,
- Community Events
Solar Days
Learn about the power of the sun! Race solar cars, make sun prints, and watch the Sand Carving Masters!
Presented by Puget Sound Energy
Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NEOlympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818