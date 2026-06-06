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  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Solar Days

  • Animal/Nature Events
  • Kids & Family
  • Community Events

Solar Days

Learn about the power of the sun! Race solar cars, make sun prints, and watch the Sand Carving Masters!

Presented by Puget Sound Energy

Hands On Children's Museum
$19.95
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hands On Children's Museum
3609560818
communications@hocm.org
https://bit.ly/HOCMPage
Hands On Children's Museum
414 Jefferson St. NE
Olympia, Washington 98501
(360) 956-0818
https://www.hocm.org/