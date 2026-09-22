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  • Live Music: Classical

SOGO Fall Concert

  • Live Music: Classical

SOGO Fall Concert

Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia kicks off its 26th season with an exciting fall concert featuring more than 180 young musicians. The program includes Bernstein’s Candide, Holst’s The Wand of Youth, and Malambo, along with a special performance by senior bassist Campbell Patterson, who will be featured soloist in Koussevitsky’s Double Bass Concerto.

Come hear the energy, artistry, and musical growth of young musicians from throughout the South Sound as they take the stage with SOGO.

Washington Center for the Performing Arts
$12-32* and six and under $4*
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia (SOGO)
360-352-1438
studentorchestras@gmail.com
https://studentorchestras.org/

Artist Group Info

ExecutiveDirector@studentorchestras.org
Washington Center for the Performing Arts
512 Washington Street S.E.
Olympia, Washington 98501
info@washingtoncenter.org
https://www.washingtoncenter.org/