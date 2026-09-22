SOGO Fall Concert

Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia kicks off its 26th season with an exciting fall concert featuring more than 180 young musicians. The program includes Bernstein’s Candide, Holst’s The Wand of Youth, and Malambo, along with a special performance by senior bassist Campbell Patterson, who will be featured soloist in Koussevitsky’s Double Bass Concerto.

Come hear the energy, artistry, and musical growth of young musicians from throughout the South Sound as they take the stage with SOGO.