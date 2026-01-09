Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival 2026

Join us for a day filled with fun, food, and festivities as we celebrate the harvest season with giant pumpkins, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities. The Skagit Valley Giant Pumpkin Festival is a beloved tradition that brings together pumpkin enthusiasts from all over the region. Established over a decade ago, this festival celebrates the art of growing giant pumpkins and showcases the agricultural heritage of the Skagit Valley. Attendees can enjoy pumpkin-themed games, delicious local food, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Christianson’s Nursery is an official weigh-off site for the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth (GPC), an international organization, sanctioned to submit giant pumpkin world records.

