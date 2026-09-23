Sip, Shop, and Sparkle: Women's Shelter Jewelry Project's 2026 Annual Sale

The Women’s Shelter Jewelry Project presents its 9th Annual Jewelry Sale at the Original Rainier Brewery in Georgetown. Friday night from 4:30 - 9 pm, we will offer first looks at our sale selection, including food and beverages to enjoy while you shop. And Saturday, 10 am-5 pm, the sale continues for a full day of treasure hunting!

Discover hundreds of pre-owned treasures, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, charms, vintage pieces, sterling silver, beads, and more. Volunteers spend the year sorting, cleaning, and preparing donated jewelry for this special community event. Browse colorful collections such as “Boho,” “Silver,” “Bling,” “Native American,” and “The Farm,” with something for every style and budget. Proceeds benefit women’s shelters and agencies supporting women in need across Washington. Guests can also donate jewelry, learn about volunteering, and discover how their purchases help support women and build hope.

The Women’s Shelter Jewelry Project is a volunteer-led group that began as a Seattle Metals Guild-sponsored project in 1998 and became a fiscally sponsored project of Seattle-based 501(c)(3) Angels for Angels in 2021.