Silent Movie: The Flying Ace & The Music of Fats Waller

Honor Black History Month with an afternoon of film and music that lifts up the artistry, innovation, and enduring legacy of early Black performers. This special program features a rare screening of The Flying Ace (1926), a thrilling aviation drama from the era of “race films” – independent productions created for Black audiences during a time of segregation in the American film industry. Set against the backdrop of a small-town airfield, the story follows a heroic pilot as he navigates mystery, romance, and high-flying adventure, offering a fascinating glimpse into a vital and often overlooked chapter of cinema history.

Complementing the film is a live organ performance celebrating the music of Fats Waller, one of the most influential and joyful voices of early jazz. Known for his stride piano brilliance, infectious rhythms, and larger-than-life personality, Waller helped define the sound of a generation.

Acclaimed silent film organist Dennis James brings the evening to life with a dynamic live score on our 1924 Andy Crow Wurlitzer Organ. Together, film and music create an entertaining and educational tribute to Black creativity and resilience, where history, culture, and artistry take flight.