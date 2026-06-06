Shadow Work Writers 2026 is a literary arts reading at VERMILLION Art Gallery and Bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood from 7-9:30pm and will feature the following writers:

– Kara Briggs

– Rivka Clifton

– Shaun Anthony McMichael

– Raúl Sanchez

– Beelyn Naihiwet

– Benjamin Schmitt

– Eli Hastings

The event doubles as a fundraiser for Evergreen High School where the host, Shaun McMichael, teaches English to immigrants and refugees. Pay-what-you-can, but suggested donation of $20. All ticket proceeds will go to teaching materials and school supplies.

Books and drinks will be available for purchase!

This reading invites guests to ‘embrace their shadows’ in the Jungian sense. The unseen will be seen. See you there!