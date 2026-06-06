- Book Readings
Shadow Work Writers
- Book Readings
Shadow Work Writers
Shadow Work Writers 2026 is a literary arts reading at VERMILLION Art Gallery and Bar in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood from 7-9:30pm and will feature the following writers:
– Kara Briggs
– Rivka Clifton
– Shaun Anthony McMichael
– Raúl Sanchez
– Beelyn Naihiwet
– Benjamin Schmitt
– Eli Hastings
The event doubles as a fundraiser for Evergreen High School where the host, Shaun McMichael, teaches English to immigrants and refugees. Pay-what-you-can, but suggested donation of $20. All ticket proceeds will go to teaching materials and school supplies.
Books and drinks will be available for purchase!
This reading invites guests to ‘embrace their shadows’ in the Jungian sense. The unseen will be seen. See you there!
Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar
Pay-what-you-can (Suggested Donation $20)
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Shadow Work Writers
206-794-3987
shaun.a.mcmichael@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Shaun Anthony McMichael
shaunamcmichael@gmail.com
Vermillion Art Gallery and Bar
1508 11th AvenueSeattle, Washington 98122
(206) 709-9797