- Dance: Other,
- Kids & Family
Sensory Friendly Dance ages 5-9
- Dance: Other,
- Kids & Family
Sensory Friendly Dance ages 5-9
This specialized recreation class is designed for children developmentally ages 5-9 who are neurodivergent and/or on the autism spectrum. We provide a nurturing space for creative dance that fosters motor skills, self expression, and mind-body connection. Supported with props from sensory toolhouse LLC. Together we will explore creative movement, concept based games, and movement elements like time, space, and direction!
Jacob Smith House
$85 for 8 classes
Every week through Nov 17, 2026.
Tuesday: 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM
Tuesday: 10:45 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
South Sound Dance Access
3609182171
access@southsounddance.com
Artist Group Info
Winni Penrose
winni@southsounddanceaccess.com
Jacob Smith House
4500 Intelco Loop SELacey, Washington 98503