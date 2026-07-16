The Seattle Tattoo Expo returns to Seattle Center August 14–16, bringing a unique showcase of tattoo culture and history, fan-favorite contests, burlesque shows, karaoke, and more. Hosted by Seattle's own Hidden Hand Tattoo and Supergenius Tattoo, the expo brings more than 250 tattoo artists from around the world to Seattle for one weekend only, including legendary artists Vyvyn Lazonga, Shawn Barber, Tony Hundahl, and Big Gus. Tattoo appointments can be made in advance or on-site, depending on the artist. Since launching in 2001, the expo has grown into the largest tattoo event in the Pacific Northwest.

Learn More: https://www.seattletattooexpo.com/