- Film,
- Live Music: Classical
Seattle Symphony presents Ennio Morricone: The Official Symphonic Experience - October 2-4
- Film,
- Live Music: Classical
Seattle Symphony presents Ennio Morricone: The Official Symphonic Experience - October 2-4
Immerse yourself in the world of legendary Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, with musical selections from Morricone’s most celebrated film scores — Cinema Paradiso, The Mission, The Hateful Eight, Once Upon a Time in the West and more. This program blends live symphonic performance with curated film clips and exclusive interviews with actors and directors, plus exclusive footage with Morricone himself.
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
See website for ticketing information. October 2 and 3 at 8 p.m., October 4 at 2 p.m.
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Seattle Symphony Orchestra
206.215.4700
Benaroya Hall - S. Mark Taper Foundation Auditorium
200 University StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
206.215.4700