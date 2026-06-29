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Seattle Sister Cities Street Fair

  • Cultural celebration
  • Community Events
  • Live Music: All

Seattle Sister Cities Street Fair

"Celebrate the Signpost" with the first-ever Seattle Sister Cities Street Fair! Join us for ethnic food trucks, international music and dance, arts and crafts, games, and booths from our 20 sister cities, as we celebrate our Sister Cities Signpost.

Lake Union Park
11:00 AM - 04:56 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Seattle Sister Cities Asssociation
2068547693
info@seattlesistercities.org
seattlesistercities.org/seattlesistercities/home

Artist Group Info

Kareem Kandi
https://www.kkworldorchestra.org/
Lake Union Park
860 Terry Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98109
(206) 684-4075
https://www.atlakeunionpark.org/