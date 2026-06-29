- Cultural celebration,
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Seattle Sister Cities Street Fair
- Cultural celebration,
- Community Events,
- Live Music: All
Seattle Sister Cities Street Fair
"Celebrate the Signpost" with the first-ever Seattle Sister Cities Street Fair! Join us for ethnic food trucks, international music and dance, arts and crafts, games, and booths from our 20 sister cities, as we celebrate our Sister Cities Signpost.
Lake Union Park
11:00 AM - 04:56 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Seattle Sister Cities Asssociation
2068547693
info@seattlesistercities.org
Artist Group Info
Kareem Kandi
Lake Union Park
860 Terry AvenueSeattle, Washington 98109
(206) 684-4075