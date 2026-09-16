- Theater & Dance: Plays,
- Theater
Seattle Public Theater Presents: Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील October 16 - November 8
- Theater & Dance: Plays,
- Theater
Seattle Public Theater Presents: Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील October 16 - November 8
नेहा & NEEL
(Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील) by Ankita Raturi
October 16 - November 8, 2026
Neha (नेहा) fears she has failed to pass her language and culture down to her seventeen-year-old son, Neel (नील). A summer trip to visit colleges could be Neha's last chance, if only she can get Neel to visit the historic Hope Diamond and witness a piece of Indian history for himself. नेहा & Neel (Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील) Neha and Neel is a road trip comedy about how our families and our values evolve from one generation to the next.
Seattle Public Theater
https://www.seattlepublictheater.org/current-season
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Seattle Public Theater
7312 West Green Lake Drive N.Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 524-1300