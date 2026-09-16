Seattle Public Theater Presents: Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील October 16 - November 8

नेहा & NEEL

(Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील) by Ankita Raturi

October 16 - November 8, 2026

Neha (नेहा) fears she has failed to pass her language and culture down to her seventeen-year-old son, Neel (नील). A summer trip to visit colleges could be Neha's last chance, if only she can get Neel to visit the historic Hope Diamond and witness a piece of Indian history for himself. नेहा & Neel (Neha and Neel | नेहा और नील) Neha and Neel is a road trip comedy about how our families and our values evolve from one generation to the next.