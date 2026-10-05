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Seattle Halloween Children's Fundraiser

  • Benefits/Fundraisers
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Seattle Halloween Children's Fundraiser

A Halloween-morning celebration for kids at the Next Level Rooftop in Seattle (400 University Street) — games, activities, and raffles. We're aiming to raise $10,000 or more for children's medical care, and 100% of proceeds will benefit Seattle Children's Hospital. The perfect family outing for Halloween morning.

Next Level Rooftop (Fogo de Chão)
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Next Level Rooftop (Fogo de Chão)
400 University Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
https://fogodechao.com/location/seattle-rooftop/