Seattle Center Festál: The Italian Festival September 26-27

Gather up your "famiglia e amici" and join us to honor all things Italian at the 39th Annual Italian Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 26 and 27 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. This free, family-friendly festival brings Pacific Northwest Italian-American heritage to Seattle Center through food, music, wine, and family tradition.

Highlights include live Italian music on the Peroni Main Stage in the Fisher Pavilion, headlined by the Anthony “Nino” Lane Band, alongside hourly La Cucina Galbani® cooking demonstrations, the World-Famous Tutta Bella Grape Stomp, and two Wine & Beer Gardens on the Fisher Terrace rooftop. Inside the Armory, guests can cheer on the Isernio’s Bocce Tournament, participate in the Tutta Bella Pizza Toss, and enjoy Venetian mask painting in Tino’s Cortile.

New this year, the Armory balcony features Pazienza in Italia, an exhibit of paintings by Seattle artist Joel Patience with original works, prints, and gifts available for purchase throughout the weekend. The Italian Vehicle Show returns for one day only, Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., near the International Fountain.

The Italian Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

