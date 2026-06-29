Seattle Center Festál: Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias 2026 - September 19-20

Celebrate Latino heritage and community this weekend at Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias on Saturday September 19 at 12pm-9pm and Sunday September 20 at 11am-6pm at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion. This free, family-orientated festival commemorates the independence of Latin American countries.

This year's theme, “Comunidades Saludables, Culturas Vibrantes!,” or “Healthy Communities, Vibrant Cultures,” highlights the shared resilience and the enduring cultural bonds that unite Latinos across different regions of origin. The weekend kicks off with a parade in South Park at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, followed by two days of festivities at Seattle Center presented by Sea Mar Community Health Centers .

The festival features live music and entertainment on the Fisher Pavilion main stage, headlined by Mariachi Wenatchee and closing out with cumbia favorites Sonora Dinamita. Inside the Armory, explore the Viva Art Exhibit showcasing work from Latino/a/x artists across the Pacific Northwest, a health fair with free screenings and fitness entertainment such as Zumba®, and a vendor hall with local businesses offering authentic food, crafts, jewelry, and community resources. There will also be children’s activities at the Fisher Pavilion rooftop, as well as a Soccer Clinic on Saturday by the Seattle Sounders.

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

