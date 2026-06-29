Seattle Center Festál Presents: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival September 13

Celebrate Native Hawaiian culture and community at the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Sunday, September 13 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre, and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The free, family-oriented event showcases the vibrant spirit of Hawai'i! This year's theme, Mālama i ka ʻike o nā kūpuna, "If we do not remember our ancestors we will become lost people," honors the wisdom of Hawaiian elders through music, dance, and food.

Two stages of live Hawaiian music and hula will run all day, headlined by Ho‘okena, multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winners and three-time Grammy nominees, special guests Ocean Kaowili and kumu hula Nani Dudoit, plus performances by ‘ukulele virtuoso Aldrine Guerrero, Ivan & Kawika, Hālau Hula O Napualani, Kalei & Friends, and more.

There will also be a Spam Musubi Contest, plus raffle drawings at the end of the day. .

Immerse yourself in the warmth of aloha at family-friendly activities including workshops and presentations, lei-making, plus a Keiki Korner for kids. And while you’re here, shop your way through more than 60 vendors at the Armory and Mural Makeke, featuring authentic Hawaiian cuisine, unique arts and crafts, island-inspired clothing and home décor, handcrafted jewelry, and more. Ono food and drink vendors include Big Island Poke, Kama'aina Grill, and Goodbelly. Additional vendors and community booths including 808 Clothing, Aloha Vibes Only!, and Te Fare O Tamoatoa dance and drumming school will be at the festival.

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

