Seattle Center Festál: Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival 2026

Experience the warmth, music, and traditions of Hawaiʻi at the Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Sunday, September 13 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall, Mural Amphitheatre, and Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. The free, family-oriented event showcases the richness of Hawaiian heritage through live music, hula, history, educational programs, and an expansive marketplace.

The Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival serves to promote and celebrate the arts and culture of Hawai’i’. As the Native Hawaiian diaspora continues to grow, the festival aims to create a “home away from home” for the more than 70,000 Native Hawaiians living in the Pacific Northwest.

Music plays a starring role at this annual festival, with local performers and cultural groups bringing the sounds and rhythms of the islands to Seattle Center stages. Attendees can also explore an expansive marketplace with more than 70 vendors! Enjoy authentic Hawaiian cuisine, handcrafted jewelry, island-inspired clothing, home décor, books, and more.

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).