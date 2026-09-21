Seattle Center Festál: CroatiaFest 2026

Celebrate Croatia’s rich heritage and Pacific Northwest Croatian American culture at CroatiaFest on Sunday, October 4 at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Rooftop.

This free, family-friendly celebration features live tamburitza music and kolo dancing on the Armory main stage, headlined by Rakija Bend from Chicago and the American Zagreb Junior Tamburitzans, a Cleveland youth ensemble of 42 students, alongside performances by Tamburaški Orkestar Kardinal Stepinac, Dunava, KlapaDooWopella, Vela Luka Croatian Dance Ensemble, Ruže Dalmatinke, Bonaca, Kišobran, Radost, Seattle Junior Tamburitzans, and Gorani.

Guests can sample traditional Croatian fare, browse a marketplace of crafts and gifts, and visit Big John’s PDFI Konoba wine cellar upstairs for tastings. The Croatian Embassy in Washington, D.C. has also loaned the festival Croatian Americans in the U.S. Armed Forces: History, Service, and Partnership, an exhibit of historical panels marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and honoring Croatian Americans who served in the Armed Forces. There will be various basketball competitions on the Fisher Rooftop.

CroatiaFest is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals. Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).