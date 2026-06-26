Seattle Center Festál: A Day in Punjab 2026

Experience the vibrant culture of Punjab at A Day in Punjab on August 1 at Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall.

It’s all about sound this year at this free, family-friendly celebration, which features music, culture, food, and traditions of the Punjabi and Sikh communities. Experience the warm connection and wave of nostalgia from music and everyday sounds that so many in the local Punjabi community grew up with.

Celebrate the soulful "Sounds of Punjab” with music, songs, and energetic beats from artists including Piano with Arjun, Canadian band mehfilaaley, Punjabi Likhari Sabha, Emerald City Dholis Punjabi drum group, and Sikh religious music by Gurmat Sangeet Intiatives.

Get up close with rare and iconic instruments at the Traditional Punjabi Instruments Exhibit, learn about the musical traditions within Sikhism, and then try playing these instruments at the Interactive Music Workshop.

Other performances at the festival including AmaSingh Vikram’s magic show and traditional Punjabi dance performances from Baaghi Bhangra and Ardab Mutiyara Giddha. There will also be a Sikh Turban tying demo, open dance floor, kids’ activities, and a photobooth.

A Day in Punjab is part of Seattle Center Festál, a year-round series of 25 free cultural festivals.

Learn more about Festál (seattlecenter.com/festal).

